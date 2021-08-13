 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $699,950

4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $699,950

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $699,950

Enjoy Lake Life! This beautifully renovated lake cottage is nestled perfectly on a peninsula shaped lot surrounded by 625 ft of water frontage. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3380 square feet of fully renovated living space. Welcome friends, family and guests into an inviting entryway and continue into the bright and open ''A'' frame designed great room with rich features and textures from floor to ceiling. Prepare your favorite meals within the custom open kitchen boasting granite countertops, soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and elevated prep island with storage and sink. The kitchen is located within the heart of the home, making it easy to stay connected while entertaining. A masonry fireplace, and custom built-in, complement the dining room adjacent

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics