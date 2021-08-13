Enjoy Lake Life! This beautifully renovated lake cottage is nestled perfectly on a peninsula shaped lot surrounded by 625 ft of water frontage. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3380 square feet of fully renovated living space. Welcome friends, family and guests into an inviting entryway and continue into the bright and open ''A'' frame designed great room with rich features and textures from floor to ceiling. Prepare your favorite meals within the custom open kitchen boasting granite countertops, soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and elevated prep island with storage and sink. The kitchen is located within the heart of the home, making it easy to stay connected while entertaining. A masonry fireplace, and custom built-in, complement the dining room adjacent
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $699,950
