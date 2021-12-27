 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Axton - $234,900

  • Updated
Beautiful setting for this country home! Situated on 3.87 acres, the lot features plenty of outdoor recreation area and also boast a 16x32 inground saltwater pool. The spacious pool deck and adjoining patio make the perfect place for your summer bbq's and midnight swims! There are also 3 outdoor storage areas for your tools, yard equipment and recreational vehicles. The main floor has a very open concept for the family, dining, and kitchen area featuring an island and a fireplace. The kitchen opens to a deck on the rear and a 580 square foot sunroom. The lower level also has a huge family room and kitchen area making this the perfect house for the larger family or a mother-in-law suite.

