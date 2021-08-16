 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $149,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $149,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $149,900

Great price for a home with potential for five bedrooms and a full bath on the entry level and lower level. Move-in ready with recent updates including windows, interior paint, flooring, and more. Fenced front yard and back yard, separate driveway to detached garage, large deck for outdoor entertaining. Henry County Public Schools: Campbell Court Elementary School, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, Bassett High School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $89,950

  • Updated

Great price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics