5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $189,900

On John Henry Road is the mini-farm of your dreams! This 1.9 acre property holds everything on the wish list. First,the living room flows into the dinning room& kitchen.Enjoy the contrast between the stainless appliances & rustic cabinetry, a perfect combination of country style & functionality! Go through the dining & family room area, out the french doors, & you will see the spacious covered back porch with a hot tub for soaking. Notice the wood stove. Just beyond is a large yard with a fenced animal pen.There are 5 bedrooms, & two full baths.The primary suite boasts a double shower with stunning custom tile work & an up cycled double sink. Park your ride or toys in the carport. The covered bird coop will keep your flock safe.Motivated Seller! Schedule your private showing now!