5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $197,900

471 John Henry Road is the mini-farm of your dreams! This 1.9 Acre property includes everything on that wish list. First up,the living room flows into the dinning room and kitchen.You will enjoy the contrast between the stainless appliances and the rustic cabinetry, a perfect combination of country style and functionality! Go through the dining and family room area, out the french doors, and you will view the spacious covered back porch with a hot tub for soaking. Just beyond is a large yard with a fenced animal pen.The seller said the black goat may convey, and he wasn't kidding! In front is a carport, and a chicken coop.There are 5 bedrooms, and two full baths.The primary suite boasts a double shower with stunning custom tile work and an up cycled double sink. Schedule your showing now!