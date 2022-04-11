 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $199,900

  Updated
Investment opportunity with great potential!! Brick home with 3 car detached garage & 2 car attached, brick entrance, paved drive, many outbuildings, gazebo, inground pool with pool house, large yard and extra lot, 2 driveways, tons of space inside with master bed/bath on main level as well as the laundry room. This property has so much to offer and would be a great home for large family but due to a water leak home was severely damaged and has not been occupied in several years. CASH BUYERS ONLY, due to condition! Being sold "AS IS" Information taken from county tax ticket/per seller. Buyer to verify all information.**Due to the high level of interest, I will need highest & best offers in writing by Sunday 4/10/22 at 5pm along with proof of funds **

