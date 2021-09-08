Two story elegant home with 50+/- acres that can be purchased together with a cottage and 4+/- acres for a total of $698,500 negotiable. Both homes sit on a level lot within 45 min to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake area and 1 hour to Greensboro/Triad, NC and within 2 hrs to International Airports in Charlotte & Raleigh, NC. The main home has beautiful hardwood floors, sunken living room with floor to ceiling ornate mirrors, a game room, office, formal dining room, large kitchen, and two staircases leading to 4 of 6 bedrooms in all. Great place for entertaining. Cottage is a well maintained 2215 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Neither home is visible to the other. Wooded property also includes small cabin with electricity, bathroom and spring water ( great get away). See virtual tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
- Updated
In-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday. The shutdown is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs.
ROCKY MOUNT — Two women who suffered grievously as a result of Forrest Christopher Fielder's crimes last summer got the chance to confront him directly Friday morning in Franklin County Circuit Court.
- Updated
For the second year in a row, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair has been postponed. The fair was scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 and 18.
- Updated
ROANOKE - Propelled by four scores in the 70s, reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt won the first 18-hole match of the season …
ROANOKE - Paced by a 16-point second half, Benjamin Franklin Middle School broke a halftime stalemate and defeated Northside Middle School, 24…
- Updated
Nice brick home with covered front and back porch. Home features hardwood floors and a first floor master bedroom. Property is convenient to M…
- Updated
SALEM—Franklin County’s non-district varsity football game against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.
- Updated
Outstanding Remodeled home located in Downtown Vinton.- first floor laundry room - replacement windows, metal roof just painted. Upstairs mast…
- Updated
Officials say more than 8 out of 10 recent cases have been among unvaccinated residents.