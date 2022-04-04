5 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $285,000

Imagine sipping your lemonade on that gorgeous wraparound front porch offering views overlooking quaint d'town Boones Mill! All the perks of small-town living yet all the modern conveniences incl public water and sewer. Come soak in the traditional design married with contemporary features such as the upscale kitchen with brand new ss appliances, granite counters, new cabinetry, and awesome bar. You'll be impressed with the refinished original wood floors, replacement windows, updated baths, and closet organizers. Maintenance-free brick exterior. And how about that unique upper foyer: it's like a bonus room itself! You'll be asking yourself how will you use all this space. So convenient to Roanoke (15 mins), Rocky Mount (10 mins), and SML (25 min). Come and be prepared to stay for a spell!