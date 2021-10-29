5 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $539,950

Meticulously maintained home boasts high standards & country comfort located 20 minutes from downtown Roanoke & approx 2 miles from the new state of the art Summit View Business Park. Open & airy floorplan with tons of natural light, this spacious beauty has an entry level master suite, 3 additional bedrooms (as well as a bonus room/rec room that could be used as a bedroom) - fully finished walk out basement with a family room/game area & an additional bedroom/full bathroom. Enjoy mountain views from your rocking chair front & back covered porches, large level lot & located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, new heat pump, water system well pump, basement completely finished, new gas log insert and so much more!