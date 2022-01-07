5 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $599,950

If you are searching for a unique, one of a kind tree house situated on 10+ acres, huge wrap around deck (perfect for entertaining), panoramic views, compeltely remodeled from top to bottom, minutes to downtown Roanoke & located in sought after SW County School District..... the search is over! This spacious multi-level home has (2) large bedrooms, laundry, bathroom & family room on the entry level with (3) additional bedrooms, (2) bathrooms, great room (complete with cathedral ceilings, stone columns, copper skylights) new kitchen with granite/stainless appliances & a second laundry hookup all located on the upper level. The meticulous attention to detail throughout this ''home on the mountain'' perfectly combines modern living & nature all under one roof.