5 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $799,900

Boones Mill - 14.67 secluded acres with pond. Only 20 minutes to Roanoke. Beautiful brick home. Formal foyer, living room with masonry fireplace/built in shelving. Awesome kitchen with gas range, massive island, granite countertops, prep sink, large pantry. Laundry room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceramic walk-in shower. Upper level - 2 bedrooms, hall bath, family room or potential bedroom. 3rd level - could be finished for family room/office/walk-in storage. Lower level family room with masonry gas log fireplace, full bath, full kitchen, bedroom or office. 2 car garage. Detached 1 car garage, full attic storage, (enclosed fencing around garage - perfect for those special animals). Detached studio apt./guest house. 2nd oversized 2 car garage with loft apt. overlooking pond, deck,