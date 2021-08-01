5 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $799,900

Beautiful 5Bed Farmhouse Built Circa 1900, Picturesque 124 acres with Gorgeous Mountain Views! Great Location, Very Well Maintained & Move-In Ready! Charming Finishes, Original Staircase, Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint, Nice Sunroom & much more! Fenced Pastures, Bold Stream, Large Barns, 2-car Garage & Add'l 3-Bay Covered Parking. {HVAC 2017, Propane backup, Insulation 2018, Windows Updated, Fireplaces pass ''as-is'', New well line, Some furnishings negotiable, Springhouse under Sunroom porch for Add'l water source if desired} Property in Land Use. Listed as Residential & Farm.