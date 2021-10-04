 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $144,000

Cute Brick Rancher with 3 Bedrooms on the main Level, and 2 smaller bedrooms on the second level. Home has been remodeled with new kitchen cabinets & countertops, sink & faucet. Freshly painted & new light fixtures added & hardwood floors re-finished. Laundry area is in the basement in addition to a commode & bathtub. Convenient Collinsville location in a great school district! Close to shopping, employment, restaurants etc. Please note: There is an EXTRA lot beside this home that can be purchased for $35,000. However, the home must be sold first before the lot can be sold. PRICE REDUCED to $144,000.

