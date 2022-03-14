5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $229,000

Welcome home to this spacious ranch. 2500 SF finished. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. NEW! Everything is new except roof which is approx 4 yrs old. Note new red oak wide plank wood floors on main beautifully finished. New Kitchen countertops with granite countertops, crown molding and new stainless appliances. New double-pane windows, plumbing, electrical, drywall, doors (except one screen door), all bathroom fixtures, smoke detectors, light fixtures, insulation and more. Heat Pump is new with new ductwork. The living room and eat-in kitchen is open concept. Basement has new ceramic flooring. This one you have to see. Looks like new and smells new!!! READY FOR YOU! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment /seller.