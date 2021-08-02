A wonderful home on one of Collinsville's nicest streets and in the cul-de-sac! This home has it all! Wait till you see the rear grounds, the fabulous and enormous screened porch - and the pool of dreams! The rear yard is also fenced and has a dog run! Features include, among many: double garage; laundry and bedroom/bath with in-law suite potential on main; double-pane windows; insulation added in attic that cuts down energy bills; custom-built herringbone wood flooring and stained glass windows and doors added by the Seller - and more! With five bedrooms and three baths and a wonderful floor plan, this home has tons of space for the growing family! The Collinsville Jaycee Park is also a short walk away and has tennis courts, playgrounds, and picnic spots! Welcome to 1055 Parkwood Place!
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A crowded Franklin County robbery-homicide court case took yet another turn this week as the third of six defendants entered into a plea agree…
- Updated
The board heard criticism from two of its own members that public comment wasn't permitted at Monday's full-to-capacity special meeting.
- Updated
Monkey, domestic medium hair
- Updated
Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…
- Updated
Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…
- Updated
Delays are pushing back the completion date for fixed wireless internet towers around Franklin County. The county’s broadband authority voted …
- Updated
Stik-Pak Solutions cut the ribbon on a new 50,000-square- foot building at Summit View Business Park expected to create 52 new jobs in Frankli…
- Updated
No one could outwork the Arant brothers.
Both Botetourt County and Roanoke County public school divisions recommend unvaccinated individuals, which would include all students under the age of 12, should still wear masks in school.
- Updated
The $15 million upgrade is scheduled to be finished in June 2023. Meanwhile, Franklin Memorial's current surgical services will continue uninterrupted.