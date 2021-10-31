5 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $264,900

 Skip to main content
65.62 acres with remodeled farmhouse - updates include metal roof, sidewalks, gutters/downspouts, windows, heat pump. Potential 5 bedroom (3 bedroom septic as per county records). Entry level features - living room with fireplace (gas line for gas log), eat-in kitchen with island, 2 hall baths, and 3 bedrooms. Upper level - 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Beautiful wood flooring, laminate, and ceramic. Great property for hunting, recreation, trails throughout.

