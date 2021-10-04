5 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $1,200,000

Gorgeous custom built one owner waterfront home in prime Smith Mountain Lake location. 220' waterfront. Less than 10 miles to Westlake for shopping, dining, medical, fitness & more .Less than 10 miles to Rocky Mount VA for all these amenities and others. Gorgeous lake views from almost every room. Two Master suites. (One on the entry level and one on the lower level.) Screen porch on entry, as well as a large deck with glass rails. Lower level patio. Entry level can be fully handicap accessible. (no steps even to shower) Lower level ceiling is 9.5', very bright and open. 3 zoned HVAC, 2 Hot Water heaters & generator. Huge upper level office with large attic storage area. Chefs kitchen with prep sink, granite counters, gas stove, custom cabinets, wall oven, microwave with conv.