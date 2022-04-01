 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,600,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,600,000

The list price of $1,600,000 is for the home only. The additional lot can be purchased separately once there is a ratified contract on the house. The house is situated on 0.98 acres and has 232 ft of Waterfront. Currently both are under 1 tax identification number, but will be subdivided. As you enter the inviting front door, your eyes are greeted with a wonderful open view of our beautiful lake. As you step further into the great room, you can't help but notice the wonderful white stacked stone fireplace, w/a linear insert, flanked by 2 attached book shelves, left is the open dining area separated from the sunny Florida Rm. Enter the beautiful light airy kitchen, w/Quartz counters & built in sub-zero refrigerator, & Viking Professional range.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …