5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,890,000

As you enter the inviting front door, your eyes are greeted with a wonderful open view of our beautiful lake. As you step further into the great room, you can't help but notice the wonderful white stacked stone fireplace, with a linear insert, flanked by 2 attached book shelves, left is the open dining area separated from the sunny Florida room. Then enter the beautiful light airy kitchen, with Quartz counters and built in sub-zero refrigerator, and a Viking Professional range...come and feast your eyes on the remainder of this custom re-designed home for yourself...and make it your own. The 2nd lot now part of the property can be used for an inground pool or subdivided to resell, or keep for privacy, the choice is yours.