This maintenance free Contemporary home offers Beautiful long water and Sunrise views. Nestled just right on a partly wooded lot this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and excellent location by land or water to nearby amenities. Main Level features large kitchen, great room w/gas fireplace, wood floors, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, foyer, awesome deck overlooking the lake to enjoy the sunrise view. Lower level has two additional bedrooms, rec room with built in book shelves, laundry storage room, garage and dried in patio and also an open patio. Paved driveway, beautiful landscaping. Has community pool , boat house with storage building and sea doo port.
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
- Updated
Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton (W.Q. Quint) Overton Sr. (1938-2021).
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.
- Updated
Jordan Iman Witcher is charged with fatally shooting Moses Lewis.
- Updated
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release today stating that it is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
- Updated
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.
- Updated
Charming 2Bed/2Bath Home offering *BEAUTIFUL CAHAS MOUNTAIN VIEW* Relax on the Covered Front Porch & Enjoy the Sunsets! Country Kitchen, D…
Democrat Bridgette Craighead and Republican Wren Williams are vying to succeed Charles Poindexter.
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s restaurants.
- Updated
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.