Enjoy breathtaking views from this private custom built Contemporary home with over 6,000 sq ft.. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, extra large island bar with propane cooktop, wall oven, convection microwave, plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking supplies, and dining and screened porch just off kitchen. Large great room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master on-suit with hardwood floors, private balcony-porch, garden tub/soaking tub, walk-in terracotta tile shower, huge walk in closet with partitions, drawers, and hanging space. Terracotta tile throughout the main level except in two bedrooms. Lower level theater room with gas log fireplace. Renovations include two large lower level bedrooms with added central vac, an office, bathroom with designer walk-in
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $678,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Carletta Whiting has won the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County School Board following last week’s election.
Two Vietnam veteran friends, both of whom are Purple Heart recipients, recently met at the base of the memorial monument at the Veteran’s Memo…
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
As United States Army veterans, Mike and Beth Anne Abshire Deems were trained for the missions they would face. The mission of marriage, thoug…
Kandi, domestic short hair
- Updated
CHESAPEAKE - No. 2 seed Western Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the last 7 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 3…
A driver is facing charges for a June wreck that killed one person and seriously injured another in Franklin County.
- Updated
Dorothy Cundiff, a champion of the local business community in Franklin County, passed away on Nov. 1.
- Updated
Enjoy your privacy with this home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 5.21 Acres. This home is move in ready! Owners have refreshed the inside wi…
- Updated
The Franklin County School Board voted unanimously during its Monday night meeting to name Roanoke-based lawyer Jennifer Royer as its new atto…