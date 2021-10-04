 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $679,500

5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $679,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $679,500

Enjoy breathtaking views from this private custom built Contemporary home with over 6,000 sq ft.. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, extra large island bar with propane cooktop, wall oven, convection microwave, plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking supplies, and dining and screened porch just off kitchen. Large great room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master on-suit with hardwood floors, private balcony-porch, garden tub/soaking tub, walk-in terracotta tile shower, huge walk in closet with partitions, drawers, and hanging space. Terracotta tile throughout the main level except in two bedrooms. Lower level theater room with gas log fireplace. Renovations include two large lower level bedrooms with added central vac, an office, bathroom with designer walk-in

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HOMECOMING HONORS
Latest Headlines

HOMECOMING HONORS

  • Updated

Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

  • Updated

Convenient Location in the 24014 zip code! Enjoy the charm of country farmhouse style living within minutes and easy access to schools, church…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics