One of kind!! Immaculate! Quality construction brick home features 5 bedrooms (decorated as 6). One level living. Completely remodeled within the last 5 years with everything you could possibly want in a home. Smart home w/cameras, sensors, doorbell camera, alerts. New Florida room. Detached garage decorated as 2 bedroom/office with kitchen & 1.5 bath. Completely private 25.52 acres bordering Grimes Creek, paved drive, mostly open, great for horses, great level pasture. Stall with water & electric. Furniture and Furnishing (except for personal items) is optional Truly a rare fine!!
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $845,900
A.J. Dudley is set to join the bench of the 22nd Judicial District effective May 1. Franklin County attorney David Furrow was also named to a judgeship in juvenile and domestic relations court.
The Franklin County Public Schools 2022-23 proposed budget asks the county for approximately $886,000 more than last year.
An arrest has been made in the case of a recent roadside killing of two albino deer in Patrick County.
Five hundred ninety-eight visitors turned up Monday at Healing Strides of Virginia to see Ivan, the Budweiser Clydesdale, in “person.”
In its monthly meeting on March 8, Ferrum Forward members concentrated on five main issues.
FERRUM – Ferrum College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to dedicate its renovated campus golf driving range.
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway is set to open its 2022 campaign with a matinee card of racing Saturday with the first green flag falling at 3 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking residents to think twice before purchasing a fishing or hunting license online this year.
A house fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in the Hardy area of Franklin County displaced its residents and injured one.
ValleyStar Credit Union announces Mendy Shaffer as its interim chief financial officer, Robert Sparrow as its chief risk officer and Justin Barnes as its chief lending officer.