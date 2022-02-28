5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $849,900

One of kind!! Immaculate! Quality construction brick home features 5 bedrooms (decorated as 6). One level living. Completely remodeled within the last 5 years with everything you could possibly want in a home. Smart home w/cameras, sensors, doorbell camera, alerts. New Florida room. Detached garage decorated as 2 bedroom/office with kitchen & 1.5 bath. Completely private 25.52 acres bordering Grimes Creek, paved drive, mostly open, great for horses, great level pasture. Stall with water & electric. Furniture and Furnishing (except for personal items) is optional Truly a rare fine!!