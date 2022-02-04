One of kind!! Immaculate! Quality construction brick home features 5 bedrooms (decorated as 6). One level living. Completely remodeled within the last 5 years with everything you could possibly want in a home. Smart home w/cameras, sensors, doorbell camera, alerts. New Florida room. Detached garage decorated as 2 bedroom/office with kitchen & 1.5 bath. Completely private 25.52 acres bordering Grimes Creek, paved drive, mostly open, great for horses, great level pasture. Stall with water & electric. Furniture and Furnishing (except for personal items) is optional Truly a rare fine!!
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $899,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Christian Quesenberry is one step closer to realizing a childhood dream of competing on American Idol.
A push by a local militia to garner support from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors may be coming to a vote as early as next month.
“I promise, I’m going to be in the Southwest a lot,” said Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. “How do you know what to advance if you’re never there?”
Local canine owners now have the option of having grooming services come to them.
Five Franklin County student-athletes will be honored in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Elton Bonner Auditorium.
The single-vehicle wreck was reported just before 10:30 p.m., on Hardy Road, one mile south of Virginia 122.
Franklin County High School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal's List for the second nine weeks.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to create a career and technical education center using the former Mod-U-Kraf bui…
"We are working to figure out how many people were on the plane and where the plane originated," said Sgt. Rick Garletts with the Virginia State Police.
Franklin County's boys and girls swimming teams compete for the Blue Ridge District championship Tuesday at the Franklin County Family YMCA's…