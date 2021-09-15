 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $8,995,000

Situated on a 16-acre peninsula on Virginia’s renowned Smith Mountain Lake, this exquisite 12,000 sq. ft. home took Artisans 4 years to complete. Plank cedar siding and significant 1-piece curved cedar beams from the Pacific Northwest forecast a unique interior which features Travertine and Walnut floors as well striking antique stained glass and other architectural features from around the world. The house and carriage house are stunningly furnished (furnishings negotiable). 37-camera security and gigabyte-capable fiber help make this a wonderful retreat and a fully capable international work station.

