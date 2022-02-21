Looking for amazing views, quiet country atmosphere and acreage? Look no further than 5 Whittle Lane in the beautiful Snow Creek community! This home has plenty of room for your family gatherings with an open concept living area. The heat pump is only three years old and all floors were redone less than two years ago. New septic tank. The fully stocked pond, 12x24 shed with lean to and three stall barn truly make this property one-of-a kind! Roof on outbuilding is new. Upstairs doesn't have HVAC because it's never been needed. Could be added. With three levels of living area, a top notch school system, and an outbuilding with electricity, you will find this property is a show stopper. Schedule your appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $429,900
