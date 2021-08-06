5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,095,000

You will love living in the prestigious Boardwalk neighborhood, especially w/ this well maintained, spacious lake home! Enjoy walking through the front door to see the view of the lake! This home features an open floor plan, large kitchen w/an oversized custom island w/granite counter-tops & stainless-steel Bosch appliances, dining room, dining area & screened porch. The living room has windows galore, custom built-ins & gas fireplace. Family Room w/huge bar for entertaining, 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & approx 4,376 Sq. Ft, for plenty room for family & friends. The interior was newly painted in 2020 & new quartz countertops in all three baths, New 40 year roof & gutters in 2012. Professionally landscaped & hardscaping leading down to a fire pit area & covered boathouse w/automatic boat cover