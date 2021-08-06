 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,095,000

5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,095,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,095,000

You will love living in the prestigious Boardwalk neighborhood, especially w/ this well maintained, spacious lake home! Enjoy walking through the front door to see the view of the lake! This home features an open floor plan, large kitchen w/an oversized custom island w/granite counter-tops & stainless-steel Bosch appliances, dining room, dining area & screened porch. The living room has windows galore, custom built-ins & gas fireplace. Family Room w/huge bar for entertaining, 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & approx 4,376 Sq. Ft, for plenty room for family & friends. The interior was newly painted in 2020 & new quartz countertops in all three baths, New 40 year roof & gutters in 2012. Professionally landscaped & hardscaping leading down to a fire pit area & covered boathouse w/automatic boat cover

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

  • Updated

Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

  • Updated

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics