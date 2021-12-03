5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,349,000

A once in a lifetime opportunity. Have you ever wanted a lakefront Family compound? 3 separate lots totaling 15.6 acres, 700' of shoreline, 3 possible boat docks (1 already in place) 4 approved home sites. You would own the entire end of a private and quiet cove. Gorgeous 1850 sf on the main level 5 BR 4 BA Chalet style lake home currently under construction - est. completion early 2022. .64' partially covered trex deck overlooking your private cove and accessible from kitchen, great room and master suite on main level. golf cart garage in basement. 1850 sf additional w/ 2nd master suite in lower level. Conveniently located close to shopping and within walking distance of the Waterfront Country Club. Private Golf, Pool and Restaurant available via membership.