5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,460,000

Proposed construction on best waterfront lot in new Bedford Co. neighborhood. 5 BR or 6 BR craftsman style home designed for lake living. Short term rentable with high BR count also makes this a fantastic high income investment opportunity. Quality abound & many architectural details including soaring ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors, indoor & outdoor stone fireplaces, shiplap, kitchen with granite tops and tile backsplash, TREX decking and so much more. New covered dock with power lift & TREX to be constructed similar to that shown in photos is INCLUDED in the price. Experienced developer and class A contractor offer a unique opportunity to personalize to your needs. Call for more details including allowance amounts and options available such as a garage, pool, & firepit area.