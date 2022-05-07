Spectacular new build ready on May 15; why wait? Prime point lot with newly completed dock with cabana, 2 jet ski cradles and 28' pontoon slip. Water is 25' deep at dock. One-floor living; triple car oversized garage. Vaulted ceilings in the great room. All custom cabinetry in the kitchen and high end appliances. 9' and 10' ceilings throughout. Pre-wired for stereo and a home theater finishes out this masterpiece. Security system. Home charging station in garage for electric vehicles. Public water and sewer and Lakewatch amenities. 5 bedrooms and 5 full and 3 half baths. 2 400 sq ft. Covered porches overlooking the lake. Close to water. Outdoor kitchen. Main level owner's suite and guest suite. 4 heat pumps. Internet available- ''Seiontec''- high speed (34 mbs) $88/ month via a dish sy
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $2,495,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Richard Matthew (Matt) Foutz II, a popular teacher and coach at Franklin County High School since 2009, died last week (Wednesday, April 27) a…
SALEM—Keith Mayhew, Ferrum College’s only three-time All-American, has been chosen for induction into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame …
Problems at the business on U.S. 220 south of Rocky Mount have been corrected, and there was no documentation of lasting environmental harm.
A Franklin County deputy recently charged with a first offense DWI is no longer an employee at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Cancellation of the controversial 303-mile project that opponents covet does not appear to be in the cards,
Franklin County plans to take advantage of updated spending parameters to make some of its direct federal COVID-19 aid easier to use.
During Benjamin Franklin Middle School's 12-0, undefeated 2022 season, the Eagles outscored their opponents 182-9.
The Virginia Nightcrawlers Jeep Club is interested in bringing a Jeep bash event to Boones Mill.
The Kentucky Derby is fast approaching. Every year spectators and television viewers alike marvel at the beauty and athleticism of the horses.…
FERRUM- The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has named its 2022 Softball All-Conference team, and the league has honored four Ferrum Co…