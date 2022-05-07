5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $2,495,000

Spectacular new build ready on May 15; why wait? Prime point lot with newly completed dock with cabana, 2 jet ski cradles and 28' pontoon slip. Water is 25' deep at dock. One-floor living; triple car oversized garage. Vaulted ceilings in the great room. All custom cabinetry in the kitchen and high end appliances. 9' and 10' ceilings throughout. Pre-wired for stereo and a home theater finishes out this masterpiece. Security system. Home charging station in garage for electric vehicles. Public water and sewer and Lakewatch amenities. 5 bedrooms and 5 full and 3 half baths. 2 400 sq ft. Covered porches overlooking the lake. Close to water. Outdoor kitchen. Main level owner's suite and guest suite. 4 heat pumps. Internet available- ''Seiontec''- high speed (34 mbs) $88/ month via a dish sy