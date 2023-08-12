Amazing New Construction just minutes from Smith Mountain Lake! This home features 3 finished levels with total/ potential of 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths located on a quiet street with privacy and woods behind you. MUST SEE! Approximate completion is in 120 days.
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $549,950
