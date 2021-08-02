 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $599,900

5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $599,900

5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $599,900

Enjoy the outdoors in this lovely Smith Mountain lake property! Situated on just under an acre on a private lot, this 5Bed/4Bath Waterfront Home is just minutes Westlake Shopping & all conveniences! 140' of lake frontage. Deep water and no wake cove. Boat Dock and lift, copper-top bar, floating dock and jet ski dock. Main level includes a Master Suite & Laundry, Family Room w/Lake Views! Huge Rear Deck & Lower Screened-in Patio! Many recent updates: fully renovated Master Bath, new quartz counters in the kitchen, Freshly Painted Interior, NEW Flooring on Lower level, Exterior Deck Painted, NEW HVAC system as well. {Partially furnished, Golf cart and lake toys negotiable} MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

  • Updated

Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

  • Updated

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics