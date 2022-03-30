 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $750,000

5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $750,000

This delightful Bridgewater Bay Villa, at Smith Mountain Lake, is a charming offer. Featuring 4,000 sq. ft. of finished space that includes 4 or 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Generously sized rooms accent the pleasing floor plan. A splendid view of the lake is a refreshing enhancement to an already impressive location. The Villa is an end on a cul-de-sac with a large side yard that provides a wonderful private entrance. The entry level has 3 of the 5 bedrooms which includes the master suite. A finished lower-level family area with kitchen invites games, family time and private space for guests. The ample sized 2 car garage and additional storage adds to this impressive home. All located in a private community with a Clubhouse overlooking Smith Mt. Lake. A DEEDED private boat slip is included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Members of Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team are front row, from left: Michael Arthur, Thurston Krulikowski, Anthony Weaver,…

BOYS JUNIOR VARSITY SOCCER

BOYS JUNIOR VARSITY SOCCER

Members of Franklin County’s boys junior varsity soccer team are front row, from left: Jared Lavallee, Luke Sellars, DJ Stewart, Matthew Lopez…