5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $750,000

This delightful Bridgewater Bay Villa, at Smith Mountain Lake, is a charming offer. Featuring 4,000 sq. ft. of finished space that includes 4 or 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Generously sized rooms accent the pleasing floor plan. A splendid view of the lake is a refreshing enhancement to an already impressive location. The Villa is an end on a cul-de-sac with a large side yard that provides a wonderful private entrance. The entry level has 3 of the 5 bedrooms which includes the master suite. A finished lower-level family area with kitchen invites games, family time and private space for guests. The ample sized 2 car garage and additional storage adds to this impressive home. All located in a private community with a Clubhouse overlooking Smith Mt. Lake. A DEEDED private boat slip is included.