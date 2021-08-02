 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $849,500

5 Bedroom Waterfront Maintenance Free Home!!! Situated on gentle sloped water lot with 115.46 +/- Ft. of shoreline. Great lake views from kitchen, dining & living room. Wood floors, fireplace, 2 car attached garage & 3 car detached garage. Double slip boathouse with cabana. Close to Medical, shopping & restaurant.

