Waterfront level point lot with over 300 feet of sparkling shoreline with sunset views!!! This amazing property has great opportunities for the investor who wants a fixer upper to convert to a year round home or incredible rental property. Main level of the home features a spacious kitchen with island seating looking into the open dining area and main level decking overlooking great sunset views and miles of water view. Living room features a generous fireplace with custom wood finishes and stone hearth. Formal dining room could also be converted into a sitting area, den, or Bedroom. Small sitting area also faces the water along with a screened in waterfront side porch ( view on 2 sides). The Upper level of the home affords a sitting area leading into the Master Bedroom with generous bath
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, who described the victim as like a brother, is accused of masterminding the scheme and firing the shot that killed Justin Chase Prillaman.
A Rocky Mount family is essentially homeless after a fire destroyed its home on the night of Jan. 7.
Broad assumptions can fall away when we take a new look at something we thought familiar.
LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor…
Residents of Rocky Mount will soon have another place to go to for a fresh cup of coffee.
Dozens of water skiers suited up and skimmed the surface of Smith Mountain Lake to celebrate the new year on Jan. 2 in the 28th annual Polar B…
The Rocky Mount Town Council approved the repair and replacement of some older vehicles in the town’s fleet this week.
Eastbound this week for their first Virginia General Assembly in Richmond are Jason Ballard, Marie March and Wren Williams.
Callaway Elementary School recently released the names of students who are on the school’s Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second 9 weeks.
It was announced on Jan. 13 that Summit View Business Park in Franklin County will receive a grant of a little over $1.01 million.