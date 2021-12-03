 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $899,500

Beautiful Chalet style home nestled at the back end of a tranquil private cove w/ gorgeous views. 1.69 acre lot w 190' shoreline. 1850sf open concept main level living with spectacular lake views in Kitchen , great room and master. 64' partially covered trex deck w/full lake views. Additional ~ 1850 sf fin lower level full walkout basement with 2nd master suite facing the lake. Possible 5 BR. 4 full BA (3BR septic permit). Golf Cart garage in basement.Close to shopping and restaurants. Access to Waterfront country Club (walking distance) via membership. Golf, Pool, restaurant and great community round out the amenities. Zoned RPD short term rentals ok. Est complete early 2022. Price held thru 12/31/21

