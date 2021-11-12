 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $949,000

Waterfront level point lot with over 300 feet of sparkling shoreline with sunset views!!! This amazing property has great opportunities for the investor who wants a fixer upper to convert to a year round home or incredible rental property. Main level of the home features a spacious kitchen with island seating looking into the open dining area and main level decking overlooking great sunset views and miles of water view. Living room features a generous fireplace with custom wood finishes and stone hearth. Formal dining room could also be converted into a sitting area, den, or Bedroom. Small sitting area also faces the water along with a screened in waterfront side porch ( view on 2 sides). The Upper level of the home affords a sitting area leading into the Master Bedroom with generous bath

