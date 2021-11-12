Waterfront level point lot with over 300 feet of sparkling shoreline with sunset views!!! This amazing property has great opportunities for the investor who wants a fixer upper to convert to a year round home or incredible rental property. Main level of the home features a spacious kitchen with island seating looking into the open dining area and main level decking overlooking great sunset views and miles of water view. Living room features a generous fireplace with custom wood finishes and stone hearth. Formal dining room could also be converted into a sitting area, den, or Bedroom. Small sitting area also faces the water along with a screened in waterfront side porch ( view on 2 sides). The Upper level of the home affords a sitting area leading into the Master Bedroom with generous bath
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $949,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Carletta Whiting has won the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County School Board following last week’s election.
- Updated
Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…
Two Vietnam veteran friends, both of whom are Purple Heart recipients, recently met at the base of the memorial monument at the Veteran’s Memo…
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
MIDLOTHIAN - Franklin County's competition cheer squad has placed fifth in this year's Class 6 Region A event, staged Oct. 30 at Manchester Hi…
- Updated
As United States Army veterans, Mike and Beth Anne Abshire Deems were trained for the missions they would face. The mission of marriage, thoug…
- Updated
Enjoy your privacy with this home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 5.21 Acres. This home is move in ready! Owners have refreshed the inside wi…
Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn…
- Updated
Dorothy Cundiff, a champion of the local business community in Franklin County, passed away on Nov. 1.
Seven candidates vied for four seats on the Franklin County School Board Tuesday night. Out of the four seats, two of them were contested. By …