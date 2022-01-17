 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $975,000

This gorgeous low maintenance Craftsman-style lakefront home is located in premier Park Place on a gentle slope 1.22-acre lot on a deep-water cove. The quality & architectural details throughout this custom-built home are evident as you walk in the front door, starting with every room having a lake view & each level having a bedroom suite. The open floorplan, two story great room with stunning lake views, hardwood floors & spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, separate dining area are all designed for enjoying lake living. The lake side covered deck is the perfect place for al fresco dining on warm summer nights. Easy access to the dock. The stack stone retaining walls & updated landscape are easily maintained w/ the new irrigation system. Maintenace free Trex decking.

