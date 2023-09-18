Gorgeous Smith Mountain Lake Luxurious home in very desirable gated community. Comes with covered boat dock (#16) . Power lift cradle & remote. Great location in proximity to shopping, medical, parks, & other amenities. Only minutes to the areas finest restaurants by land and water! No detail overlooked in this very high quality built smart wired home! Home is freshly painted, HVAC on entry less than 2 years old. Top of the line kitchen with induction range & double Wall Oven & built in microwave. Beautiful granite. Ample size pantry. Two story great room. Formal dining room. Office. Entry level laundry. Entry level Prime bedroom and 2nd bedroom on entry. Upper level with balcony & library overlooking great room. You couldn't build this home today for this price! More