5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $999,900

Great Lake home w/approx. 3520 Sq. Ft, 5 bedrooms (3 bedroom septic), 4 full baths, large riprapped point lot, approx.. 550' of waterfront, sandy beach, convenient location & incredible Mtn view! This home is presently on VRBO/Home Away w/ excellent income for short term rentals. Purchaser will have to honor the rentals already booked for 2022. You can walk straight out from the great room onto the large boathouse w/upper sundeck newly built in 2007. House is sold fully furnished. Huge 15' x 30' sunroom w/marble floor & surrounded on three sides w/glass to enjoy the wide water views & views of Smith Mountain. New architectural high definition roof in 2020. VRBO Link: www.vrbo.com/263Seller is selling property as-is and needs to close before the end of the year.