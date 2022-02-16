Grand, Custom, Brick 2 Story with views is now available in desirable, convenient Hunting Hills. The thoughtful circular driveway & intriguing Appeal beckon you into this impressive Home. Enter into a large Foyer with 2 Story Ceiling. Nine FT Ceilings are throughout the Entry & Lower Levels. Hardwoods are all through Entry & Upper Stories. Entry Floor provides an Office, Liv & Din RMS, plus EIK complete with Kitchenette, Breakfast Area & walk-out to large Deck & Screened Porch with amazing mountain views & privacy. EIK has Granite Counters & SS Appliances. Fam & Powder RMS round out this Level. The Upper Story offers the Master with Ensuite, three additional BedRMS, two BAs plus an Open Sitting area perfect for Reading and/or Homework.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The health care system claims it lost more than $150 million to the pandemic in a federal lawsuit against American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.
A local community has come together to support one of its youngest by organizing a spaghetti fundraiser and bingo event Saturday, Feb. 12, at …
The Rocky Mount Town Council agreed on Monday to pursue taking ownership of property at 20 Spring Street near downtown Rocky Mount. The deed e…
A new solar farm ordinance was finally given the go ahead by the Franklin County Planning Commission on Feb. 8 following a month-long delay.
With wins in their regular-season finales Friday, Franklin County's boys and girls basketball teams have qualified for the Blue Ridge District…
Four other men have charges or convictions in Bedford County stemming from the homicide, which prosecutors have described as gang-related.
VINTON - Franklin County built an 18-point lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 27 after three quarters then withstood a fourth-quart…
The Franklin County School Board voted 5-3 Monday night to allow parents to decide whether their children will wear a mask while in school.
A movie featuring locations around Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Vinton will have its red carpet premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Feb. 10.
BASSETT—Two players scored in double figures Wednesday in leading Franklin County to a 55-50 non-district boys junior varsity basketball trium…