5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,400,000

  • Updated
This beautiful custom built 2 story brick home has so much to offer! Hardwood floors throughout, 9' ceilings, custom mudroom, gourmet kitchen w/quartz countertops & tile backsplash, Thermador stainless appliances, large island, & a built-in Jenn-Air coffee system. Kitchen, family room, & breakfast area all open w/a beautiful tray ceiling & an abundance of windows overlooking the deck & level backyard. Upper level offers an extensive primary suite w/a 3 sided gas log fireplace, his & her separate wings w/walk-in closets, full baths, office & make-up vanity. 3 additional bedrooms all ensuite w/walk-closets. Lower level features 10' ceilings, state of the art Trackman golf simulator, rec. room w/gas logs, theater room w/tiered seating, & gym. Water filtration system, generator & 3 car garage.

