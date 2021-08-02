 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,450,000

Privacy, Luxury, Long-Range Views & Acreage! This one-of-a-kind stunning SWCO one owner custom home has it all and includes 20+/- acres. The detailed craftsmanship and unique architectural features are highlighted throughout this 6374+/- SF home. A fabulous spiral staircase, cathedral ceiling, arched doorways and extensive crown molding and marble flooring greet you at the entrance foyer of the home. Home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 3 half baths, office with wooden built-ins on each side, music room, unimaginable laundry room and large screened in porch that overlooks the Roanoke Valley. A large master suite with tray ceilings, fireplace, jacuzzi whirlpool tub, walk-in closets and heated floor in the master bathroom. Tax assessed value is based on 2.62 AC only; not for 20 Ac

