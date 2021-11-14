5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $127,950

This Grand Old Home in Belmont Place sits on a large corner elevated lot that feels quite private w/hedgerow, trees & fence. Rocking chair front porch, Large living room & dining room w/high ceilings, large kitchen, large mud room, laundry, full bath, large entry level bedroom. Beautiful old staircase leads upstairs, long hall way w/four bedrooms & full bath w/tiled shower. Second stairway leads back down to the kitchen. Full basement for storage. Nice large detached two car garage w/electric for your automobiles & work area w/alley entrance. Plenty of space to enjoy in the side & back yards. New 30 year roof, exterior of house just professionally painted, front porch /back porch steps & floors replaced. Gutters replaced. An historic home & neighborhood awaits you.