This Grand Old Home in Belmont Place sits on a large corner elevated lot that feels quite private w/hedgerow, trees & fence. Rocking chair front porch, Large living room & dining room w/high ceilings, large kitchen, large mud room, laundry, full bath, large entry level bedroom. Beautiful old staircase leads upstairs, long hall way w/four bedrooms & full bath w/tiled shower. Second stairway leads back down to the kitchen. Full basement for storage. Nice large detached two car garage w/electric for your automobiles & work area w/alley entrance. Plenty of space to enjoy in the side & back yards. New 30 year roof, exterior of house just professionally painted, front porch /back porch steps & floors replaced. Gutters replaced. An historic home & neighborhood awaits you.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $129,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton (W.Q. Quint) Overton Sr. (1938-2021).
- Updated
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.
- Updated
Jordan Iman Witcher is charged with fatally shooting Moses Lewis.
- Updated
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release today stating that it is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
- Updated
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.
- Updated
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.
- Updated
Charming 2Bed/2Bath Home offering *BEAUTIFUL CAHAS MOUNTAIN VIEW* Relax on the Covered Front Porch & Enjoy the Sunsets! Country Kitchen, D…
- Updated
VINTON—Highlighted by the play of its defense, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team captured the Roanoke Valley Middle School Distr…
New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other members of the family, according to court records and authorities.