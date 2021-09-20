 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

This 2-Story Brick Home sits on a Level lot with privacy fence & new landscaping. Recently updated plumbing & electrical. Large detached two car garage with electricity & water. Hardwood floors throughout & zoned cooling & heating.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics