5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000

Price Reduced to help assist New Pruchaser with flooring needed. Instant Equity! Come see this Beautiful home in well sought after neighborhood. This home features 5 BR, 2 Baths, Family Room & Office. Many updates such as new Kitchen Appliances, backsplash, replacement windows, new carpet & hardwood flooring, new sump pump, new light fixtures throughout, blinds & toilet. Home has lot of character and is freshly painted. Situated on a cul-de-sac.

