Price Reduced to help assist New Pruchaser with flooring needed. Instant Equity! Come see this Beautiful home in well sought after neighborhood. This home features 5 BR, 2 Baths, Family Room & Office. Many updates such as new Kitchen Appliances, backsplash, replacement windows, new carpet & hardwood flooring, new sump pump, new light fixtures throughout, blinds & toilet. Home has lot of character and is freshly painted. Situated on a cul-de-sac.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has the most COVID patients in the state with 57 and zero available ICU beds.
Properties around Smith Mountain Lake will have the option to apply for no-wakesurfing zones starting next year.
Blackwater Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell recently hosted a town hall meeting.
- Updated
Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) has reached full capacity.
- Updated
Aila Boyd has been named editor of The Franklin News-Post and Laker magazine.
- Updated
Anna Locklear loves to sing.
New Franklin County Athletic Director Bradley Lang is turning over the keys to the Eagles boys soccer program, one that he’d guided since 2015…
- Updated
Franklin County plays in a jamboree Saturday at Rockbridge County and opens its season at home against Patrick Henry-Roanoke. Tuesday's conte…
SALEM—Former Franklin County baseball stars Michael Williams, Jon Michael Holley, Jared Wright and Hayden Firebaugh and Eagles head coach Barr…
- Updated
MARTINSVILLE - Grayson Chitwood, a rising sophomore baseball player at Ferrum College, has earned first team All-Textile League laurels for th…