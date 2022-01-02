 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $235,000

Charming 1910 house completely updated! 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Refinished hardwood floors, new window updated electrical and plumbing, new furnace, and AC unit. Move in ready! Owner agent. Bring All Offers.

