Charming 1910 house completely updated! 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Refinished hardwood floors, new window updated electrical and plumbing, new furnace, and AC unit. Move in ready! Owner agent. Bring All Offers.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Taco lovers in and around Rocky Mount have cause for celebration. La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop opened for business on Dec. 13.
Christmas Eve is generally a busy day for retail stores. It's the final opportunity last minute shoppers have to secure items for friends and …
An effort by a Penhook community group to fund paid EMT staff at Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Department was given a final push last week in F…
'A better person' and a more 'inclusive state': Northam nears end of tumultuous and consequential term as governor
Ralph Northam is leaving office on Jan. 15 to return to pediatrics after four years as the nation’s only doctor-governor, leading the state through a once-in-a-century pandemic.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Wednesday for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethleh…
Contemporary Tuscan style home situated in the Hunting Hills neighborhood directly on the HH Golf Course. New Interior and Exterior Paint. Thi…
VINTON—Robbie Knott, competing at 152 pounds for Franklin County, has captured an individual championship at the 45th annual Big Orange Classi…
A proposed new residential subdivision in the Hardy area of Smith Mountain Lake was given the go ahead by the Franklin County Board of Supervi…
You will fall in love with this 3Bed/2Bath *Updated* Home nestled on 3.59 acres with a Stream, Usable Yard, Garden space & much more! Main…
St. Peter’s of the Mountains Church in Callaway, a part of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia, is familiar with 100 year celebrati…